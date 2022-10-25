State police cruiser involved in crash on I-84 in Hartford: Police

State police said the trooper was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — A crash involving a Connecticut State Police cruiser closed lanes on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police said that the crash happened on I-84 west in the area of exit 48 in Hartford. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed around 5 a.m. The highway lanes have since reopened.

The trooper was reportedly not in the cruiser at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported, according to state police.

It's unknown how many other cars were involved at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.