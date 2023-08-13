State police trooper injured after cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford

The trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries and the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser remained on scene.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper was taken to the hospital Sunday after their cruiser was struck on I-84 in Hartford while responding to a separate incident, state police said.

According to preliminary information, state police said that a trooper had responded to I-84 East in the area of Exit 50 to assist another trooper with an incident on the highway when a vehicle came and struck the rear of their cruiser.

The trooper was inside their vehicle at the time and was taken to the hospital for their injuries, state police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser did remain on scene.

The right and center lanes of I-84 east near exits 49 and 50 were closed around 7 a.m., but are now open as of 9:30 a.m.

State police said that they would release any further information once it is available.

