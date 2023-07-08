Suspect held on $5 million bond in Wethersfield Avenue fatal shooting in Hartford

Suspect was free on bond in a 2021 case where an innocent bystander was killed.

HARTFORD, Conn — A suspect in a shooting death over the weekend in Hartford was out on bond for a case of a shooting that left an innocent bystander dead in 2021.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to 675 Wethersfield Avenue in the city's South End for a ShotSpotter alert for multiple gunshots. Police found Jordan Phipps, 24, of Bloomfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Chan Williams-Bey, had his bond raised to $5 million Monday for all pending cases when he appeared in Superior Court. The bond could be raised higher still once a private attorney appears in the case. He’s a suspect in one of two fatal shootings over the weekend. In court, prosecutors said police have video allegedly showing him walking up to the victims and firing the fatal shots.

Williams-Bey was ordered to have no contact with another victim who was wounded in Sunday’s shooting.

He was charged with murder, first-degree assault, and gun possession.

Williams-Bey was allegedly connected to a case involving a targeted shooting that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander Siddhartha Lake-Sudan in June 2021.

Reverend Henry Brown with Mothers United Against Violence was in court and reacted to a press conference on the shootings held by Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody Sunday. The mayor and the police chief pointed to a judicial pre-trial backlog that allowed Williams-Bey to be free in the first place when he’s a suspect in a 2021 case that lead to the death of an innocent bystander and has eight other cases. He has previously posted $805k worth in bonds.

Brown said Thody and Bronin’s message is too little too late.

“If you want to talk about changing the perception of violence, you need to reach out to the people that are affected by the violence. If it were happening in Wethersfield, something would get done. If it happened in Glastonbury something would be done. But how come it keeps happening in Hartford and nothing’s being done,” Brown said.

Bronin and Thody called on judicial to get caught up and said Williams-Bey was supposed to be home on GPS monitoring after the 2021 incident. He was allowed leave his house to work but wasn't actually going to work for a year said officials.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

