Teen injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter notification around 3:14 p.m. in the area of 640 Broad Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

---

----

