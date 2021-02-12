14-year-old boy injured in Russ Street shooting: Hartford police

The teen victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Russ Street that injured a 14-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Russ Street at around 2:21 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire. While at the scene, police were told a victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The teen victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

