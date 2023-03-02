As temperatures plummet, the need to help the homeless rises

In Hartford, Officer Jim Barrett’s beat picks up as people lined up to get supplies from his box truck including new winter boots.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The recent run of winter weather has Officer Jim Barrett picking up the pace. Barrett is always busy working as the Hartford Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Officer, and, with temperatures hovering around zero degrees, Barrett is working overtime.

At a stop outside the House of Bread soup kitchen on Chestnut Street, Barrett said, “it’s brutally cold and the support with the community and the fellow officers coming together to try and save these guys (homeless people in Hartford) from the bitter cold.”

Numerous people lined up to get supplies from Barrett’s box truck including new winter boots.

Inside the House of Bread, operations manager Tom Porell said the coming days should be challenging but manageable.

"This morning we passed out blankets, hand warmers, hats, gloves, whatever we have just to help people get through this weekend," Porell said.

Barrett was quick to recognize fellow HPD officers who help him assist the growing homeless population in Hartford.

"It’s a passion, it’s something I believe in… and that’s why I took on this profession – it’s to save human life and protect it and serve," Barrett said.

To learn more about Officer Barrett’s 501c3 charity called “Footwear with Care” click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News.

