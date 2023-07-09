‘The guy who was always smiling’ | Hartford PD remembers Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten

The Hartford Police haven’t had an on-duty officer death since 1996. Thursday was different.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thursday was a day where words were not enough. It was a day where the reality of loss was hidden in a fog of disbelief.

The Hartford Police haven’t had an on-duty officer death since 1996. Thursday was different. But it was also the same. Because at the same time as officers grieved, they also put on their uniforms like they always do, to maintain the safety of their city. They did it for Bobby.

“This is what he talked about. This job. So he was a great man,” remarked Hartford Police Chief Jason Thoday at a Thursday morning news conference.

By the afternoon, a singular rose adorned a badge of flowers placed next to a police cruiser that was set up as a memorial outside Hartford Police Headquarters. The police department itself was cloaked in black bunting while the flags outside that flew at half-staff signaled a city in solidarity.

“Our whole city is grieving,” remarked Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Grieving a life lost. Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten is now a reminder of the sacrifice that officers make each and every day.

“Bobby’s Mom said yesterday that every day he started on shift she talked to him and said be safe out there and every day he said I always am,” recalled Bronin.

Bobby was just 34 years old. He was an eight-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department. Blue was in his blood. His father was a retired Hartford Police Detective.

“He grew up going to Whalers games. He loved going to Yard Goats games now. He served this city with courage and compassion and tremendous skill and dedication,” said Bronin.

Officer Garten was a walk-beat officer and served in the patrol and marine divisions before tackling the tall task of Hartford’s street crimes unit.

“I think if you ask anybody in the police department about him they would say he was the guy who was always smiling,” remarked Chief Thody.

It was a smile that left a lasting impression.

“It’s a huge loss. You don’t get a lot of cops like him,” said Retired Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik.

Few know the danger of the job like Kidik, herself, stabbed in the neck four years ago.

“I should have been dead. I should be dead,” said Kidik as she walked into Hartford Police headquarters to pay her respects and support her former colleagues. “I don’t know what that feels like. I just don’t have that connection with it, luckily. But I hope that from being on the other side of it being a police officer and a victim that maybe I can help a couple of the guys and girls here."

Kidik trained Officer Garten.

“It clicked for him. This job. I don’t know how to explain how awesome he was," said Kidik.

One by one officers exited the police department to observe the makeshift memorial outside. They saluted and they embraced each other. It was a day where the thin blue line got a little thicker.

“It’s a brotherhood, it's a sisterhood and it’s a family,” said Kidik. “It’s going to be a long week, a long weekend. But we just show up. We just go. That’s our job is to just go.”

Officer Garten grew up in Wethersfield and lived in Newington. The Hartford Police Department has received an outpouring of support from departments all across Connecticut and across the country.

As for the other officer who was injured in the car with Officer Garten. His name is Officer Brian Kearney. Mayor Bronin told Fox61 that Kearney’s only concern was the well-being of his fellow officers.

