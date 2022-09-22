'That’s a cry for safety' | Loved one's plea for violence to end after Tuesday homicide in Hartford

In the last month, Mothers United Against Violence has held five prayer vigils for homicides.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of the victim who was killed on Tuesday on Broad Street in Hartford is mourning the death of 18-year-old Ernesto Morales.

Mothers United Against Violence came together with the family to hold a vigil for him Thursday night.

Oftentimes, you’ll see Revenderd Henry Brown and the women of Mothers United Against Violence standing beside families in a dark hour. At a memorial for their loved one who was murdered.

“We have to do this because we want to bring closure to a family first of all, some kind of hope to a family first of all, and then some kind of justice,” said Reverend Henry Brown.

Thursday was no different this time with the family of 18-year-old Ernesto Morales who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

In the last month, the non-profit organization has held five prayer vigils, one on August 11, 17, 27, September 15 and now Ernesto’s.

“Last week we did a vigil for a young man. We’re back out here again for another young man and it’s just mind-boggling how people don’t seem to get that this violence is real. That people are actually dying,” said Rev Brown.

Reverend Brown said it’s a grim reality for the city and for the people who live here who are all affected in some way by the string of violence.

Hartford has already surpassed the number of homicides from this time last year, there was 35 total for 2021. So far, there’s been 28 this year.

“I don’t understand how we can sit back in this community and be silent about this issue when it is a daily threat to all of our safety,” said Brown.

But you’ll still find them with each victim's family every time.

“We’re not just here doing vigils. That’s a cry for hope. That’s a cry for peace. That’s a cry for safety,” said Brown.

Right now, police have not made an arrest in this case. They are asking if you have any tips to please contact CPD.

