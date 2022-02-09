3 Hartford magnet schools recognized by Magnet Schools of America

Breakthrough Magnet schools have been recognized two years in a row.

HARTFORD, Conn — Three Hartford magnet schools have received National Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America.

Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, Breakthrough Magnet School North, and Breakthrough Magnet School South are the three schools that have demonstrated commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful desegregation and diversity efforts, and consistent delivery of high-quality educational services.

The two Breakthrough Magnet schools have now been recognized for the second year in a row for their exemplary performance.

“The two Breakthrough Schools are honored to have received the Magnet Schools of America Award of Distinction for the 2022 school year! Our Breakthrough community has worked together to create high-quality, integrated educational experiences for our students starting in preschool," said Lisa Massaro, the Principal of Breakthrough Magnet schools. "Breakthrough Magnet School North and South’s Character Education theme permeate the academic instruction as well as emphasizes the importance of social-emotional learning. Throughout this work, our schools recognize and celebrate our diverse populations through the implementation of culturally responsive teaching and learning practices.”

If you'd like to know more about Hartford magnet schools, visit hartfordschools.org/enroll.

