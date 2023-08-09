2 events in Hartford this weekend will cause road closures: Police

With the annual Hartford West Indian Day Parade and Festival along with a monster truck event, police say to expect road closures this weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There will be some traffic disruptions in Hartford this weekend as two events will cause some local road closures.

The Hartford Police Department announced the road closures Wednesday.

On Saturday, the city will host the annual Hartford West Indian Day Parade and Festival in the early afternoon.

The parade will start at Albany Avenue and Main Street and then make its way onto Trumbull Street, then to Jewell Street, and conclude at Astlym Street at Bushnell Park.

The parade will begin at noon, with the festival in the park immediately after.

Another event will be the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live shows taking place on Saturday at two different times at the XL Center. The first show will begin at 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m., and the second show begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Police said that due to the events, there will be road closures in the area with the parade around the downtown area, and traffic delays will be expected.

Officials also said that there will be heavier-than-normal pedestrian traffic in downtown both before and after the events. Drivers should use caution.

Police asked attendees to leave early in order to arrive in time for the events.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.