Trinity College Class of 2020 reunites for commencement

Actor and Academy Award winning filmmaker Will McCormack was one of the commencement speakers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Trinity College Class of 2020 finally got their proper send-off as they were celebrated Saturday evening with a commencement that has been two years in the making.

About 350 alumni from the Class of 2020 returned to campus for the celebration of their graduation during their Reunion Weekend 2022. The crowd gathered on Trinity’s Main Quadrangle in Hartford included family members, alumni, faculty, staff, administrators, and guests.

The Class of 2020 had already received their degrees by mail after being honored via a virtual celebration in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Saturday they were able to have a complete graduation experience. A total of 537 degree recipients were celebrated at the special ceremony.

Actor and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Will McCormack, who attended Trinity was one of the commencement speakers at the ceremony.

“You’re inheriting a world that needs you; one that cannot afford or survive cynicism," said McCormack. "You’re the Class of 2020. You have an asterisk, but your asterisk makes you beautiful. You’re original. You’re unexpected. You’re strong. You know what it’s like to get knocked down and get up again.”

Trinity President Joanne Berger-Sweeney spoke at the commencement as well.

“The COVID years have been a time of great learning, pivots, and tremendous resilience. You discovered the all-important combination of relying on yourself while simultaneously relying on others, especially to get through difficult times,” said Berger-Sweeney. “Today, as we celebrate you and the knowledge and fortitude you found at Trinity—whether in books or classes, on the field or stage, or in everyday life during a global pandemic—we also recognize your resilience in waiting two whole years to return to the Main Quad, ’neath the elms, to celebrate your Commencement.”

