Trinity College student killed in hit-and-run crash

Police said two other students were injured with one listed in critical but stable condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One Trinity College student is dead and two others injured after a hit-and-run Thursday night by the college.

Police said they were called out to the area of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street just after 11:30 p.m. on the report of the pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found the three students struck by an SUV. One of them, 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty, was unresponsive at the scene. All three students were rushed to the hospital where Hegarty was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Another student, a 19-year-old female, is listed in critical but stable condition. The third student, a 20-year-old female, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said the students were crossing the street when they were struck by the SUV. The SUV then drove off from the scene before police arrived.

Investigators say the crash was caught on camera.

Police are looking for a gray 2004-2007 Volkswagen Touareg that will have a missing front license plate and bumper. The SUV also had a roof rack.

Officials said that this was the fourth fatal pedestrian crash this year in the city.

