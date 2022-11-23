2 pedestrians killed in Hartford crash, arrest made: Police

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

The two pedestrians were identified as Corey Richmond, 36, of New Haven and Steve Famiglietti, 49, of Hartford.

The two pedestrians were identified as Corey Richmond, 36, of New Haven and Steve Famiglietti, 49, of Hartford.

The driver, later identified as Billy Hamilton, 30, of Vernon, reportedly was driving at a "high rate of speed" northbound on Blue Hills Avenue when the crash occurred, police said. The driver then struck a telephone pole.

Boisvert said Hamilton stayed at the scene before he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Boisvert called the scene "horrific."

Hamilton was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless driving and two counts of 2nd-degree manslaughter.

Blue Hills Avenue is closed from Tower to Plainfield Street, and police ask people to avoid the area and use Cornwall Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

