Underground fire in Hartford manholes under investigation: Police

The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as police and firefighters investigate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street is shut down as Hartford police and firefighters investigate an electrical fire underground in the city's manholes, police confirmed with FOX61 on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene where smoke was coming out from several manholes, but the fire has been extinguished.

Farmington Avenue Between Forest Street and Sigourney Street is closed, as well as Laurel Street between Niles Street and Hawthorn Street.

There were no immediate details made available regarding what exactly happened. It is not known at this time if anyone is injured.

People are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as the investigation continues.

This is breaking news. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

