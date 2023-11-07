Vigil held for homicide victim as a family grieves

The victim's father also died this week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Tuesday, family and community leaders gathered on Prospect Avenue in Hartford for a vigil after a man was gunned down last week.

The shooting happened last Monday.

“He was the glue to everybody. He was the glue to his mom’s side, his dad’s side. He kept us all together. We’re all here together now,”

Under tragic circumstances,” said Gregory Betsey’s sister, Susan Sheppard.

Betsey, 43, was just a few days away from celebrating his 44th birthday when he was killed last Monday.

The suspect – 27-year-old Jordan Green was arrested that same day.

Now, his family grieving.

“Greg was fun. He was busy. He always stayed on the run: playing basketball, loved music, loved cleaning, loved family,” said Sheppard.

The love his family has for him is evident at a vigil that was held in his honor.

“He was my only son. He was my baby. But you know something? God is still good,” said his mom, Sue Audrey Hurst.

The vigil was led by community group, Mothers United Against Violence.

“You could have been like all the other mothers that we know, worried about where is the perpetrator that killed my son. You don’t have to worry about that,” said Reverend Brown.

But as the wheels of justice turn slowly for this family, their heartbreak continues.

Gregory’s father, Mike Anderson Sr. died exactly one week after his son from a heart attack.

Their family tells us, their funerals will be together.

“We’re going through this together. Not only me, but both of us. We are family and we need to let everyone know that we are family, and we are strong and that we are going to stick together,” said Hurst.

Like the glue, that holds family’s together. Like Gregory.

Green is currently being held on a $2.5 million bond.

He is set to go before a judge for his arraignment next Thursday, July 20.

