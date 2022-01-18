WalletHub ranks Hartford as one of the worst US capital cities to live in

WalletHub researched topics including affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new WalletHub report ranks Hartford as the third worst U.S. capital to live in.

WalletHub researched topics including affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life in all 50 state capitals across the country.

Here’s how Hartford ranked, where a score of a one represents the best conditions:

48 in affordability

46 in economic well being

25 in quality of education & health

23 in quality of life

The report goes on to show Hartford has having a high population of residents in poverty, and one of the highest unemployment rates.

Dover, Delaware, and Trenton, New Jersey came in behind Hartford on the list, while Austin, Texas took the top spot as WalletHub’s best state capital to live in.

