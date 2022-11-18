Warming center open in Hartford this weekend as temperatures drop

The warming center will run on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evenings at Pope Park's Arroyo Recreation Center.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is opening up an overnight warming center as this weekend sees chilly temperatures.

The warming center will be at the Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park. It will open up at 8 p.m. and end at 7 a.m.

The warming center will run on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evenings.

Snacks and a dinner will be provided.

“We had an unprecedented stretch of warm weather, but temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing over the next few nights, and we are offering a warming center to help our most vulnerable residents keep warm,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This warming center can be lifesaving for residents experiencing homelessness, and we encourage anyone in need of warmth to go to our center at Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park.”

Temperatures will be in the 20s over the next few evenings, according to the FOX61 Weather Watch team.

211 of Connecticut has an interactive map of warming centers across the state. Click here to see the map.

