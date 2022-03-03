Hallmark movie set comes to Hartford, West Hartford

"Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of "A Christmas Carol" but from the perspective of the ghost.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's "lights, camera, action!" for West Hartford and Hartford this week as Hallmark made the area the setting for a new Christmas movie.

"The Ghost of Christmas Always" focuses on Katherine Marley, a woman spending her afterlife working at the Department of Restoring Christmas Spirit as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Everything is going to plan when she meets Peter. Not only is his Christmas spirit already on point, but there's an issue that now Katherine and Peter seem fated for each other.

The movie aims at telling the magic of "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective while throwing some classic Hallmark romance into the mix.

A scene for the movie was shot at a home on Foxcroft Road in West Hartford, while the majority of the movie will take place in Hartford and at the Bushnell Park carousel.

Connecticut has found itself as the setting for several Hallmark movies over the years.

In Sept. 2021, "Christmas in Harlem" was also filmed in Hartford. The set closed down parts of Capitol Avenue while filmmakers worked their movie magic to bring a touch of Christmas to the city.

"Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane," which was released in 2018, was also filmed in parts of Old Wethersfield including the Silas Robbins house.

