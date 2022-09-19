Windsor man killed in Plainville crash

It's unclear why the motorcyclist veered off the road.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A Windsor man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating crashed on Rt. 72.

Kendall Alston, 47, of Windsor, was traveling on Route 72 Eastbound in the area of Exit 3 when his motorcycle struck the guardrail on the left side of the road. Alston was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene according to police.

State police did not state if other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact TPR. Benjamin Rafala #755, at Troop H, at 860-534-1000 or through email at Benjamin.Rafala@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR. Rafala #755.

