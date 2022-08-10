Thousands run in 2022 Hartford Marathon. Here's who crossed the finish line first.

The top three winners in the men's marathon all finished in less than two and a half hours, and the top three women finished within three hours.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of runners from around Connecticut and across the Eastern Seaboard came to Hartford for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon.

The races included a 5K, a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles, and the marathon, a whopping 26.2 miles.

The top three winners in the men's marathon all finished in less than two and a half hours, and were all part of the New England's Finest elite program, according to race organizers.

The winner of the men's marathon was Hartford native Everett Hackett, with a time of 2:24:37. Ruben Sanca of Salisbury, Mass., crossed the finish line less than a minute later, with a time of 2:25:14. Erik Ashe of Natick, Mass., finished third with a time of 2:26:22.

In the women's marathon, Alexandria Niles of Monclair, N.J., won with a time of 2:43:24. Jenna Gigliotti of Amherst, Mass., was next to cross the finish line with a time of 2:49:20, followed by Val Curtis of Niceville, Fla., with a time of 2:52:02.

"We're so excited to bring the 8,000 participants into the races," said Josh Miller, the Eversource Hartford Marathon Race Director. There were also around 2,000 volunteers stationed around not only Downtown Hartford, but also East Hartford, West Hartford, and South Windsor.

Road closures in the Hartford area are expected to be lifted by around 2 p.m. Saturday.

