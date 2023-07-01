'Heavy' fire extinguished at Thompsonville Greys Club: Marshal

Heavy fire was found at the back of the building. No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENFIELD, Conn. — Firefighters were called to a "heavy" fire at the Thompsonville Greys Club in Enfield overnight Saturday.

Fire crews were on the scene on Main Street in under a minute from being called around 1:15 a.m., Thompsonville's Fire Marshal Scott Ellis told FOX61 over the phone Saturday.

Four engines, three ladders and one squad responded, as well as the Enfield Police Department and EMS.

Heavy fire was found at the back of the building and was knocked down since at least 4 a.m. There was extensive damage done to the building, but it has not collapsed, the fire marshal said.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.