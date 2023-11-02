I-84 in Southington closed both sides after 'serious' crash: Troopers

Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was taken to the hospital, state police told FOX61.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed overnight Saturday after a "serious" car crash.

Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was taken to the hospital, state police told FOX61. Serious injuries were reported.

EMS, firefighters and the state police C.A.R.S. unit also responded to the scene.

Both sides of I-84 remain closed as officials investigate the crash. It is not known when the area will reopen. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

