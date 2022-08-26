Lifelong home destroyed by thunderstorm, family displaced

A tree crashed through an East Windsor home right before 3:20 p.m., caused by Friday's severe thunderstorm.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — One East Windsor family is displaced after a tree fell through their home.

The tree fell on their home right before 3:20 p.m. The greenhouse on the corner of Pleasant Street has been Jonnie Farkas’ home for the last 25 years.

“I’ve been here since 96’. This is where my daughter died. I want to stay here, be closer to her,” said Farkas.

A home full of memories and grief — damaged. She was sitting on her bed when a tree came crashing down during Friday’s strong storms. Fox 61 asked if she felt lucky to be alive.

She answered: “More blessed. More blessed than lucky,” said Farkas.

Crediting someone dear to her heart for that protection.

“I don’t know if anyone believes in the afterlife, I do. My daughter who died last year, she’s the one who pushed me on the floor and covered me up and protected me. Had to have been,” said Farkas.

Now, hoping that her house will be home again, she’s trying to figure out how to move forward.

“I was just getting ready to make arrangements to have a big yard sale to raise money so I can drive to Texas to visit family. Can’t do that now,” said Farkas.

But through the destruction, she found solace in a fuzzy friend.

“Dicky was the most important cat. She was my daughter's cat from a kitten. I promised my daughter that day I would take care of her,” said Farkas.

A piece of her daughter is still here.

The Red Cross did help them temporarily relocate. As far as how bad the damage is, that still must be accessed.

