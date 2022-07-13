Family cries for justice at Hartford man's vigil

Police said 32-year-old Roman Peguero was not the intended target of the shooting, and was in the city to attend a parade.

HARTFORD, Conn. — 32-year-old Ramon Peguero was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many according to those who knew him best.

"He was a person greater than life. Very energetic, very high-spirit, very contagious. Funny, just loved everybody and showed love and support," Stephanie Ortega, Peguero's cousin.

His family is now mourning his loss. They gathered together for a vigil in Hartford Wednesday evening.

Peguero was shot and killed in Bridgeport over the weekend, he was there to attend the city's Puerto Rican day parade. Police said he was not the intended target and was hit when someone fired into a group of people on their motorcycles.

"Ramon was doing what Ramon loved to do. He had a right to be on his bike. He had a right to take that ride. He had a right to go wherever he wanted to go," said Rev. Henry Brown of Mothers United Against Violence.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects, two people on a white scooter, with the hopes that someone knows something about what happened.

"We want first of all for justice to be found for him and we want for people to just stop gun violence because people should be able to go outside and enjoy the things they love to do without having to worry about being hurt," Ortega said.

The family, now left to grieve the unexpected loss of their loved one.

"It's been very difficult for us but as a family we're going to try to push through it and we just need prayers from the community, we need support," Oretga said.

Mother's United Against Violence showed its support, calling for an end to gun violence so no other families have to go through the same.

"It doesn't matter if it's Hartford, Bridgeport or New Haven if we're asked to support a family then we will come out and support them," said Henrietta Beckman of Mothers United Against Violence.

Police said the intended target of that shooting was an 18-year-old who was also shot. He is in critical condition but police said he is expected to survive.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News.

