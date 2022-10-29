Man accused of shooting, killing driver in Southington now faces murder charge

The court has now set his bond to $10 million in connection to the shooting.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A man accused of fatally shooting a driver in their car, which led to the victim's car crashing into a pole in Southington, is facing additional charges in the incident.

Victor Perez, 43, of Meriden, is being charged with one count of murder for the shooting death of Jose Luis Principe, 28, of Waterbury, Southington police said Saturday. The arrest warrant was issued Saturday morning.

The court has now set his bond to $10 million in connection to the shooting and is being held at the state's Department of Correction on a $1 million bond for an unrelated charge.

Perez also faced charges of firearm violations and interfering with officers in connection to the shooting; he had since posted bond, which the judge had reduced from $750,000 to $350,000, for those earlier charges.

Police were called to Queen Street in front of Noodles & Company near West Street just after midnight on Thursday, where they found a car that crashed into a pole.

Principe was found unresponsive inside the vehicle. While being treated at the hospital, a gunshot wound was found in the victim's back, police said. He died from injuries while at the hospital, police said.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and they ruled Principe's death a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.

