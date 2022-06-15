Box truck crash in Manchester spills over $10k of produce onto ground

Police said the driver of the truck was trying to go around a curve when he lost control of the truck. It then struck a curb and turned over.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Over $10k worth of squash and zucchini littered the ground late Tuesday night in Manchester after a box truck crashed, police said.

The crash happened on Buckland Hills Drive outside of the Walmart which sits near the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Police said the truck, carrying the produce from Northern Valley Farms, Inc. in Granby, was heating east and going around a curve when the driver reportedly lost control.

The driver said he lost control of the truck as it began to tilt to the side, police said. When the driver tried to correct the trajectory of the truck, it struck a curb, overturned, and came to rest on its passenger side.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The truck was heavily damaged and some of the squash and zucchini the truck was carrying spilled onto the road. Police said the total loss was between $10,000-$12,000 in value.

Police said the driver was initially trapped in the overturned cab of the truck. He suffered only minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified of the crash due to a fuel leak from the truck, police said. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) was also called to the scene due to the truck carrying food products.

Buckland Hills Drive was closed for a portion of time overnight as crews worked to clean up the spilled produce and remove the truck. It was later reopened Wednesday morning to all traffic.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

