Man who threatened residents of Manchester home, prompted standoff arrested: Police

MANCHESTER, Conn — The Bristol man who police said caused a standoff after a "disturbance" in a Manchester home earlier this week has been arrested.

Andrew Davis, 31, turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department late Friday night, according to police.

A woman called police Thursday for an "active disturbance" at a Woodbridge St. home. She got out of the home by the time police arrived. Police on the scene guided the woman's boyfriend and children out of the home over the phone while other officers tried multiple times to make contact with Davis, who was allegedly in the home with a handgun.

Davis was not found in the home when emergency crews conducted a search, and police had been searching for him since.

Davis was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree threatening. He posted the $350,000 bond but was then placed in the Bristol Police Department's custody for a warrant out of that agency, Manchester police said.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the charges out of Manchester.

"The Manchester Police Department would like to extend its appreciation to the community for their cooperation and assistance in this matter. We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our residents and will continue to work diligently to uphold the law," Manchester police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that Davis and the people in the home know each other, police said Thursday.

