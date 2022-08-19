Security officer shot during armed robbery at Buckland Hills Mall: Police sources

The shooting happened Friday afternoon.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A security guard was shot during a reported armed robbery at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, police sources told FOX61 Friday.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon, and the victim was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries. Their condition isn't known at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Macy's entrance in the parking lot, along with K9 troops searching the woods behind the mall.

The mall is shut down as police investigate. South Windsor police, Vernon police and Connecticut state police are assisting.

Drivers are being turned away from entering the mall on Pavilion Drive and people are asked to avoid the area.

No other injuries have been reported so far.

One local mom told FOX61's Matt Caron her daughter is still inside the building. The daughter was in the dressing room when shots were fired.

“I know she was really scared,” the mom said.

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills has more than 120 stores and eateries. It's located just off of Interstates 84 and 291.

This is a developing breaking news story.

