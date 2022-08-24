Bus security footage shows alleged shooter arrive, flee from Manchester Mall

Richard LaPlante, 30, turned himself in to police Saturday for allegedly shooting a Macy’s loss prevention officer.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Newly released bus security footage from CTtransit shows the moments 30-year-old Richard LaPlante boarded before and after allegedly shooting a loss prevention officer Friday at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.

LaPlante allegedly shot the officer outside the Macy’s Men’s store Friday afternoon as the officer attempted to stop him from shoplifting. Tirso Polanco, 27, has been hospitalized since.

Several of Polanco’s internal organs were damaged and will require several surgeries, LaPlante’s arrest warrant said. His father told FOX61 Wednesday the father-of-two’s condition is improving.

The bus security footage shows LaPlante boarding in Windsor, where he lives, around 10:52 a.m. Friday. He got off at Buckland Hills Mall about 20 minutes later.

Later footage shows LaPlante running towards the bus near the Evergreen Walk in South Windsor around 1:42 p.m. and he exited in Windsor just before 2 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for LaPlante Saturday and he turned himself in to police later that night. He faces first-degree assault and robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, and attempted murder charges. LaPlante is held on $1 million bond.

He appeared in front of a judge Monday. The judge said she believes he only turned himself in because his pictures were out there.

“This was what was likely a minor larceny that turned into him facing possibly a felony,” the state’s attorney said in court.

LaPlante’s defense attorney Ronald Johnson said his client is remorseful.

Manchester police say LaPlante ditched the weapon in a dumpster at a hotel near the mall. Police are not releasing much information pertaining to the case as the investigation continues.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

