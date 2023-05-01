Christmas trees provide holiday feast for Manchester farm animals

The holiday season may be over, but for the animals at Aussakita Acres Farm in Manchester, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Now that the holiday season is over, what do you do with that Christmas tree?

You can throw it away, or you can put it to good use! The holiday season may be over, but for the animals at Aussakita Acres Farm in Manchester, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

It's Christmas tree time at Aussakita. People come and donate their trees and the horses, sheep, and goats have a Christmas feast.

"They usually eat about 7-8 [trees] a day," said Tracy Longoria, owner of the farm. "It's great. We get these donations because it cuts down on our feed costs as well."

Longoria said her animals look forward to the special meal every year and that the trees have a lot of nutrients that are good for the goats as well.

"They eat the entire tree," Longoria explained. "They strip the needles off and eat the bark and sap. When they're done with it, it looks completely different."

The farm already has a huge pile of donations with more trees on the way.

"It's really great to make a contribution," said Jim Miselis of Glastonbury. "It feels great watching the goats feed on them over there."

For now, the goats have a lot of snacking to do and Longoira said with the holiday season over, it's a good reminder that donating your old trees is an easy and fun way to ensure the tree gets in good hands.

You can drop off your tree at Aussakita Acres any time between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and on the weekends until 2 p.m.

