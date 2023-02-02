Connecticut groundhog predicts early spring

Chuckles XI stood against his Pennsylvania rival to predict an early spring.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Though Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil may have prognosticated six more weeks of winter, Connecticut is expecting an early spring!

This is according to Connecticut's official state groundhog, Chuckles XI.

Chuckles made his yearly debut at the Lutz Children’s Museum on Thursday, Feb. 2, to continue the long-standing tradition of hosting Groundhog Day in Connecticut.

Executive Director Patricia Buxton and Manchester Mayor Jay Moran joined Chuckles to make the announcement.

The Manchester Mayor is said to be the only one able to translate Chuckles' prediction into English for the public.

The Groundhog Day tradition has been held at the Lutz Children’s Museum tradition since 1979, according to museum officials, when an injured groundhog from the wild was rescued and given state status.

The Lutz Children’s Museum does have more animals available to see than just Chuckles!

They actually have over 75 wild and domesticated animals, all available Tuesday through Sunday.

And just in time for the city of Manchester's bicentennial, they have a recreation of downtown Manchester in 1943.

There's something for everyone and with early Spring headed our way, it's the perfect time to give it a chance!

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.