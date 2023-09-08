DMV suspends Shining Stars Driving School business license

The DMV cited statute and regulation violations for the business license suspension.

MANCHESTER, Conn — The state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has suspended Shining Star Driving School's business license, the department announced Friday, citing statute and regulation violations.

The DMV is giving the driving school's owner until next Friday, Sept. 15, to pay a fine and to agree on a stipulated agreement to "immediately restore the business license."

“As the state agency that regulates driver education providers in the state of Connecticut, DMV takes this action seriously,” DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera said. “We stand ready to work with affected customers, and also give this business an opportunity to restore its license and complete the training owed to its students.”

DMV officials met with the owner Friday and are "optimistic and hopeful" that the owner will comply with the agreement.

In the meantime, Shining Star Driving School customers who have questions and want to know what their options are can call the DMV at 860-263-5096 or email dmv-detu@ct.org.

Shining Star Driving School has locations in Manchester and Wethersfield.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.