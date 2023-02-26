Manchester Police say Fed Ex driver assaulted

Two men assaulted the driver according to police.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two men are being sought after they allegedly assaulted a Fed Ex driver in Manchester on Thursday.

Lieutenant Ryan Shea confirmed the assault happened on Lydall St on Thursday in the late afternoon involving a FedEx delivery driver. According to Shea, the driver had arrived at a house when two male suspects in their 20s, who he described as possibly Hispanic with light skin, approached the driver and asked for the packages.

Shea said the suspects assaulted the driver and fled the scene with expensive items that were in the packages. Shea said the packages were ordered by one of the residents in the house and were stolen mainly as a "crime of opportunity."

The driver had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

