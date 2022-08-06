Fire crews respond to structure fire in Manchester

Everyone made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries have been reported at this time.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Fire Department and EMS crews are responding to a structure fire on Saddle Hill Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews are still working to get the fire under control.

Everyone made it out safely before fire crews arrived. One firefighter is being treated for a heat-related issue.

The house is a total loss, according to firefighters. Firefighters are working from the outside since it is not stable inside.

The heat and wind are making the fire harder to battle, Fire Chief Dan French told FOX61.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

