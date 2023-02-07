Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder

Robert Callahan, 68, was killed on June 5.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester.

Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68.

Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester home searching for an acquaintance. When the victim refused to let him in, Ramsey forced entry into the home and ultimately fatally stabbed the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Police said the stabbing happened just before noon on Saturday June 5, 2021. They received a 911 call reporting the incident on Carver Lane in Manchester and that the suspect had fled in a car.

When officers arrived, they found 68-year-old Robert Callahan of Manchester with a stab wound to his chest.

Callahan later died at the hospital.

Police said 56-year-old Garry Ramsey was identified as a suspect.

According to a police report, Ramsey is a convicted felon. A female at the victim's home reported he provides drugs to people and also stalked her.

Ramsey turned himself in early Monday morning to Manchester police.

