Increased security at Manchester school following student's threat

Police said the threat came in around 7 a.m. and the student was detained by officers.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester high school has increased security Thursday morning after a student made a threat, police said.

According to state police, a student suffering from an "emotional crisis" reportedly stated threats against Howell Cheney Technical High School. The student was riding the bus to school.

Police were notified of the threat just before 7 a.m., according to officials. State troopers and Manchester police officers responded to the school and detained the student.

Police said the incident was not related to a gun or a shooting threat. A knife was recovered.

No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the public, police said. The student was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Out of an abundance of caution, a police presence is expected at the school for the remainder of the day. Any additional information will be released by the police accordingly.

FOX61 has reached out to the school for comment.

---

