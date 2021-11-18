x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manchester

Increased security at Manchester school following student's threat

Police said the threat came in around 7 a.m. and the student was detained by officers.
Credit: Google Maps

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester high school has increased security Thursday morning after a student made a threat, police said. 

According to state police, a student suffering from an "emotional crisis" reportedly stated threats against Howell Cheney Technical High School. The student was riding the bus to school.

Police were notified of the threat just before 7 a.m., according to officials. State troopers and Manchester police officers responded to the school and detained the student. 

Police said the incident was not related to a gun or a shooting threat. A knife was recovered.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

No injuries have been reported and there is no threat to the public, police said. The student was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Out of an abundance of caution, a police presence is expected at the school for the remainder of the day. Any additional information will be released by the police accordingly.

FOX61 has reached out to the school for comment.

RELATED: Waterford man charged with making online threats against Gov. Lamont

RELATED: Authorities investigate possible links between Ivy League bomb threats

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com. 

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

Manchester teen charged with murder of girl found in apartment basement back in June