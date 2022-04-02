Manchester preparing for icy wintry mix

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran said the icy mix of weather always poses challenges to the department of public works, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — What began as rain and lasted throughout most of the day finally turned to an icy mix in Manchester. In town, school classes were canceled for the day – as they were in many towns across Connecticut.

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran said the icy mix of weather always poses challenges to the department of public works, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“Our people in public works, they are ready, and they are prepared – they will get the salt out when they see an exact time for it… We are always prepared but when you have a storm that is mostly rain you can’t put (salt) down early because it will just melt away,” Moran said.

Salt was a top item selling at Highland Park Market on Highland Street. Owner Molly Devanney pointed to a corner of the market where there were just a few bags and hand held jugs of ice melt left.

“We were hit at 8 a.m., it was really busy – everyone wanted salt, it was the number one priority,” Devanney said.

Devanney laughed and added that the staff at the market was advising their customers to get the ice melt first.

“Before you do you shopping because we’re not guaranteed to have it here before you check out,” she said.

What has been a busy week in the weather department has made an impact on salt supplies, still mayor Moran noted that the Manchester Department of Public Works has about 75 percent of their salt for the season remaining and will put in another road salt order on Monday to replenish it.

