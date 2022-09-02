Former executive director for Manchester children's museum pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

Officials said Robert Eckert accessed the images and videos on his phone, at his home, and while at work at the Lutz Children's Museum. He was arrested in 2021.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The former executive director of the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in federal court Thursday.

According to officials, West Hartford resident Robert Eckert, 56, had reportedly used multiple internet platforms including MeWe and Kik to solicit, receive, and distribute images of child sexual abuse.

Eckert accessed the online platforms on his phone, at his residence, and at the museum while employed as executive director.

Officials said between September 2019 and May 2020, Eckert possessed 1,837 image files and 73 videos depicting the abuse of minors. He was arrested in April 2021 after an investigation.

Eckert is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28 with a minimum term of five years and a maximum term of 20 years. He was released on a $100,000 bond pending his sentencing.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.

