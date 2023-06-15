Man charged with harassment for threatening Lamont, Murphy on Instagram

Police said that Palla posted a message on May 24, that said, "Hey @govnedlamont you are DEAD!"

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man was charged with harassment following threatening messages to Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy on the social media platform Instagram.

Sean Palla, 36, was charged with second-degree harassment, with officials saying he engaged in communication electronically via Instagram in a manner likely to cause terror, intimidation, or alarm.

Police said that Palla posted a message on May 24 that said, "Hey @govnedlamont you are DEAD! Along with senchrismurphy #ICANTLETMESEEDDOWN."

Detectives requested the information from Instagram's parent company Meta, which led them to Palla at his home in Manchester.

Palla told police that he posted the information in an attempt to get the attention of public officials, and the comment was referencing his belief that Lamont is "brain dead" and has no idea what is going on in the state of Connecticut.

He said he did not have any intent to harm Lamont of Murphy or any means to do so. Police said Palla does not have any weapons registered to him.

