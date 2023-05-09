Man in critical condition after crash in Manchester

Police say the man drove a "slingshot" style vehicle into a telephone pole.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after a crash in Manchester Tuesday morning.

Manchester police said at 10:38 a.m., officers went to the area of 303 Wetherell St. for a motor vehicle collision. A 36-year-old man from Manchester was driving a Polaris slingshot vehicle westbound on Wetherell St. when he hit a telephone pole.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The collision is under investigation by Manchester police. Anyone with information or who saw the crash is asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-533-8620.

