Manchester collision leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said a vehicle was traveling on I-384 Westbound at 1:16 p.m. in the left lane. For an unknown reason, the driver traveled into the left shoulder and entered a grassy area and collided with a tree. That driver suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The passenger of the vehicle suffered suspected serious life-threatening injuries from the collision and was also taken to Hartford Hospital.

The case is now under investigation and any witness is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or at michael.dean@ct.gov.

You're asked to contact TPR Dean if you have dashcam footage of the crash or saw it happen.

