Manchester man shot during an armed robbery at gas station

Police said the man was reportedly filling up his car with gas when a suspect got out of a nearby sedan, demanding money.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man is recovering after police said he was shot during an armed robbery at Mobil gas station early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Manchester officers were called to the Mobil station at 427 Hartford Road on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 54-year-old Manchester man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police said the victim reported seeing a dark-colored sedan pull into the gas station's parking lot as he was filling his own car with gas. A suspect emerged from the sedan with a gun and ran up to the man demanding money, police said.

The man reportedly tried to run away and was shot as he ran. Police said the man reported seeing the suspect drive off in the sedan in an unknown direction.

The Manchester man was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating, police said, and anyone with information can contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



