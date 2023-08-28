3 youths arrested after fight breaks out at Manchester theater

Police said after the initial fight dispersed, smaller fights broke out in the area.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Three youths were arrested by Manchester police Sunday night after a fight broke out at the mall.

Police said they were called to the Cinemark Theatre, attached to Buckland Hills Mall, around 9 p.m. on the report of a "disturbance."

According to officials, the initial 911 caller stated a large fight broke out in the parking lot with over 100 people involved.

Multiple 911 calls then came to the police department that was describing the large and unruly crowd.

Based on the information, mutual aid was called in from South Windsor, Vernon, East Hartford, and state police to help Manchester officers safely disperse the crowd.

Police said during the investigation, three youths were arrested in relation to actions during the fight. Police did not report any injuries by the involved parties and all three of the youths were released pending an upcoming court appearance.

Manchester officials said that after the initial crowd disappeared, several other smaller fights in the Buckland Street area broke out.

Police remained in the area for another hour and a half.

The investigation into this incident remains open, and anyone with information should contact us at (860) 645-5500.

