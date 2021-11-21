Protestors in Manchester claim car intentionally hit them, leaving several injured

They were holding signs and chanting when a black car with a Massachusetts license plate drove into them with a man in the driver's seat, one protestor told FOX61.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A group of protestors in Manchester claims a car intentionally drove into them on Center Street Saturday night. Several people were injured, and it was caught on video.

Ivelisse Correa of Black Lives Matter 860 said it happened at around 5 p.m. at a demonstration organized by Power Up Connecticut, where several organizations were protesting the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

The group of about 15-20 people was blocking half of the road and would allow cars to pass during green lights when traffic was building up, according to Correa.

They were holding signs and chanting when the black car with a Massachusetts license plate drove into them with a man in the driver's seat, Correa said.

She believes it was intentional.

"He was angry. It looked like he was looking for a reason and he found one," Correa said. "You could tell in his face. The passenger was screaming bloody murder."

Manchester police did not speak to the claims made by protestors but confirmed to FOX61 they are investigating the incident.

Correa said about six people were hit by the car and four were injured, including a man who had his foot run over and a 60-year-old woman who was hit head-on.

That woman, Tammy Jones, was not comfortable speaking on camera and allowed Cornell Lewis with the Self Defense Brigade to speak on her behalf.

"She is also surprised that it is getting so much attention," Lewis said. "And as a white female, she wants me to say that she believes that had a Black woman or a Latina been hit like she did, it would not have gotten so much publicity."

"Everyone's afraid of medical costs, which is why no one's gotten checked out," Correa added.

BLM860 and the other organizations involved are now calling for accountability.

"This is nothing more than another example of people deputizing themselves against others to police against their own politics and views," Correa said.

Manchester police are currently investigating the incident between the protestors and the driver.

BLM860 released a statement in regards to the situation, saying,

"Vigilante emboldened by the Rittenhouse verdict commits attempted vehicular homicide against jaywalking protesters who were armed and showed superhuman amounts of restraint."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.