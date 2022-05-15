Crash kills 1 in Manchester

Center Street is closed from McKee Street to Olcott Street

MANCHESTER, Conn. — One person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning that lead to a section of Center Street being closed.

Police said at 2:15 a.m., they were called to a crash at Center and Fairview Street. when crews arrived, they found one car had crashed in the wall of a building at 600 Center Street.

One person died at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the car had been going east on Center Street when it went off the road near Olcott Street, went through a utility pole a fence and the wall of a building. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Center Street was closed from McKee Street to Olcott Street because of downed wires.

Three teens were killed at almost the same location in 2017.

