Manchester High School in lockdown: Superintendent

MANCHESTER, Conn — Manchester High School is currently under a lockdown Thursday as officials investigate an "anonymous email threat", according to school Superintendent Matt Geary.

The students and staff are secure in their classrooms and police are on the school grounds, Geary said in a letter sent to parents.

It is not clear how the lockdown will impact the classroom schedules and afternoon dismissal.

No other details are available at this time.

At this time, it's not known if Manchester's lockdown is considered a swatting incident but the lockdown follows a string of hoax threats last Friday.

Several school districts across the state had received hoax 911 calls reporting active threat situations. Westport, Stamford, Bridgeport, Groton, Enfield, and Windsor Locks were all affected.

The Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias called the series of swatting threats "shocking, appalling, and downright dangerous."

"We need to take all threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students, teachers, and communities and quickly put an end to the fear, danger, and disruption they create," Dias said in a statement Friday.

Dias noted that these swatting calls have been popping up at school districts nationwide as of late.

"We must all do our part to be diligent and report anything suspicious and work with law enforcement to put an end to this public safety threat," Dias added.

Mo Canday from The National Association of School Resources told FOX61 that Connecticut is one of 29 states to see swatting calls since August.

"That has an impact that’s very frightening there is certainly trauma around that," said Canday.

More details about the ongoing investigation are not available at this time. Connecticut State Police said they are assisting in the town and city investigations.

This is a developing story.

