Manchester man enters guilty plea to federal gun manufacturing charges

Francoeur allegedly made guns from inside a shipping container on a property in Suffield.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges related to making and selling "ghost gun" firearms.

Andrew Francoeur, 36, waived his right to be indicted and entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition by a felon and to one count of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license.

Francoeur allegedly made guns from inside a shipping container on a property in Suffield. Investigators determined he was buying parts from a Missouri company and having the parts shipped to him.

He then sold some of the firearms he made.

Francoeur was arrested in August 2022 for drug and firearm offenses, when investigators searched two of his storage bins and found the firearms parts, along with a rifle, over 1,000 rounds of ammo, 25 high-capacity magazines, explosives, firearm gear, and more.

He has a history of felony convictions of firearm, drug, burglary, and failure to appear offenses.

Francoeur is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 6.

