Manchester police search for suspect after overnight standoff

Emergency service crews did not find the suspect in the home after hours of trying to contact him, and police are now searching for him.

MANCHESTER, Conn — A manhunt is on for a suspect who police said prompted a standoff at a Manchester home early Thursday morning.

Police were called to an "active disturbance" on Woodbridge Street around 3 a.m. Responders heard a "chaotic scene" on the 911 call and were concerned that one of the people involved had a handgun.

Manchester officers connected with the 911 caller, who had reportedly left the home and provided "crucial information" to police. According to officials, officers contacted the caller's boyfriend to help him safely get himself and the children out of the home.

The caller also identified someone else in the home: 31-year-old Andrew Davis, a Bristol local. According to the caller, Davis had a gun.

Police believed Davis was still inside the home and tried multiple times to get in contact with him. There was no response from the house, so police called the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) to search the home.

CREST did not find Davis in the house; now, police are searching for him.

Police believe this is an isolated incident in which Davis and the people in the home know each other.

Anyone with information regarding Davis' whereabouts or information related to the incident is asked to call Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.

Woodbridge Street was closed between Main and Summit Streets during the investigation.

