Manchester restaurant closed after kitchen fire

The restaurant on Broad St. hopes "to reopen as soon as possible."

MANCHESTER, Conn — A restaurant in Manchester will be closed until further notice after a fire sparked in the kitchen on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to La Plazita del Mofongo on 425 Broad St. after an automatic fire alarm was activated. Crews responded to the restaurant's kitchen and put out the remaining parts of the fire that the sprinkler system did not extinguish.

No injuries were reported, but the store will be closed until repairs can be made.

"With God willing we will try to reopen as soon as possible," the restaurant said to its customers on Facebook, translated from Spanish. "Thank you for your support and we will work hard to open and provide you with the service and quality you deserve."

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.