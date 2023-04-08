Manchester teacher honored for rescuing man from burning van

Heather Sica-Leonard was recognized with the Citizen Recognition Award during the recent Manchester Fire EMS badge pinning ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 23, 2023.

A Manchester middle school teacher was officially honored for rescuing someone from a van fire on the side of a Connecticut highway in February.

Heather Sica-Leonard was recognized with the Citizen Recognition Award during the recent Manchester Fire EMS badge pinning ceremony.

The Illing Middle School teacher was driving on Interstate-384 when she saw a car on fire. She stopped her car and went to the burning van to rescue the man, as well as get his wheelchair.

"I did what I thought anybody would do, if you saw the amount of smoke coming out of his car you would think people would stop and help so to me it just felt like a natural reaction," Sica-Leonard told FOX61 in February.

Sica-Leonard also set up a GoFundMe for the man, named John, which has raised over $11,000 for him to get a new van.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.